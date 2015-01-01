

Rangers Appoints Murty as Interim Coach



GLASGOW – The Scottish Premier League team Rangers Football Club on Friday appointed Graeme Murty as interim coach until the end of the 2017/2018 season.



In his second spell as interim coach for the Rangers in eight months, Murty is to succeed Pedro Caixnha, who was fired by Rangers management after a 229-day tenure.



“The Club’s directors believe Graeme has demonstrated he is capable of handling this task successfully and are confident the players will continue to respond to his leadership in a positive manner,” the club said in a statement.



“With so much still at stake in the current season this decision was not taken lightly but now that Graeme has been given full control, he can work towards the obvious targets with greater focus,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, Murty, the former under-18 team coach, said he was delighted to take the helm.



“It is a genuine privilege for me to be made manager until the end of the season,” Rangers’ website cited Murty as saying.



“It’s a huge honor to be asked to do so and I will continue to give everything I have to ensure we have a positive second half of the campaign. There is still so much to play for and we cannot let our fans down,” he added.



