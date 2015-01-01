

Palestine’s President Rejects US Peace Plans



JERUSALEM – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that Palestinians would not accept any peace plans offered by the United States after Washington recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



In a Christmas message, Abbas said that the US has chosen to be biased and pick Israel’s side, ignoring international law and United Nations resolutions.



“It is because of this US decision to support illegality and the blatant violations of our rights that we will not accept the US as the mediator in the Peace Process nor are we going to accept any plan from the US side,” Abbas said in the message.



He stated that US President Donald Trump’s decision was “an insult to millions of people” and has also been rejected by local Christian churches.



“This time every year, the souls of billions of people turn to Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of love, peace and justice,” Abbas wrote.



“Bethlehem, the birthplace of hope, continues to be affected by the Israeli plans to create “Greater Jerusalem” on the suffering of Palestinians,” he added.



On Thursday, a majority of UN member states voted to condemn Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite Trump’s warnings that countries that went against him may no longer receive US foreign aid.



