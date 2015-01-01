 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Monterrey Beats Pachuca to Win Copa MX

MONTERREY, Mexico – A goal just before the hour mark by Aviles Hurtado was all Monterrey needed to defeat Pachuca 1-0 and hoist the Copa MX trophy for the second time in club history.

The Colombian striker scored in the 57th minute off a pass from countryman Dorlan Pabon, who charged down the left side before putting the ball into the box, where Hurtado was waiting.

Hurtado shook off a defender and slipped a shot under Pachuca goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco, who had come off his line to make the block.

The keeper managed to nick the ball with his right leg, but it was not enough to keep it from reaching the back of the net.

For Hurtado, the goal Thursday night served as a kind of redemption after missing a penalty in Monterrey’s Dec. 10 league final against archrivals Tigres.

Monterrey was trailing 2-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation when Hurtado blew a chance to bring his side level. Tigres went on to win the game and the title.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved