

Monterrey Beats Pachuca to Win Copa MX



MONTERREY, Mexico – A goal just before the hour mark by Aviles Hurtado was all Monterrey needed to defeat Pachuca 1-0 and hoist the Copa MX trophy for the second time in club history.



The Colombian striker scored in the 57th minute off a pass from countryman Dorlan Pabon, who charged down the left side before putting the ball into the box, where Hurtado was waiting.



Hurtado shook off a defender and slipped a shot under Pachuca goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco, who had come off his line to make the block.



The keeper managed to nick the ball with his right leg, but it was not enough to keep it from reaching the back of the net.



For Hurtado, the goal Thursday night served as a kind of redemption after missing a penalty in Monterrey’s Dec. 10 league final against archrivals Tigres.



Monterrey was trailing 2-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation when Hurtado blew a chance to bring his side level. Tigres went on to win the game and the title.



