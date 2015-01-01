 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

It Is Too Early to Recognize Palestinian State, Macron Says

PARIS – France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it was too soon to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state as he did not believe it would be an effective move.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron said a unilateral decision on the matter would not help the peace process.

“Would deciding to unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state be effective? I don’t believe so. That would be a reaction to the American decision that caused trouble in the region,” Macron said.

Earlier this month, Unites States President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, leading to widespread protests.

With this decision, Washington sidelined itself from its role as mediator in the peace process, said Macron.

The French President called on all parties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to allow for dialogue.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec. 10 the French president said that he urged Netanyahu to quit colonization activities in the Palestinian occupied territories as a gesture to boost the peace process.

“The solution will be built around two states so inevitably there will be a moment in the process when there is recognition. I want to do it at a moment that will help build peace on the ground,” Macron added.

Abbas, meanwhile, recognized France’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and acknowledged that he had asked Macron to recognize a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian leader explained that he regarded the eventual recognition as an investment in the peace process.
 

