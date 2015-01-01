

UK Passport Returns to Iconic, Navy Blue, Gold Design after Brexit



LONDON – The United Kingdom passports will return to their original navy blue color and embossed golden lettering design after the conclusion of the Brexit process which will take the country out of the European Union, the British Home Office said on Friday.



The blue cover restores some of the original appearance of the British passport that first entered service in 1921.



“I am delighted to announce that the British passport will be returning to the iconic blue and gold design after we have left the European Union in 2019,” the Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said.



Blue had remained the color of choice until the UK joined, back then, the European Community, when a burgundy color was agreed and adopted by all countries from August 1988.



“It will also be one of the most secure travel documents in the world, with a raft of new security measures to protect against fraud and forgery,” Lewis said.



Lewis added that leaving the EU gave British citizens “a unique opportunity to restore our national identity” thus forging a “new path for ourselves in the world.”



The new passport pages will be made of new, super-strength plastic polycarbonate material making it a lot more difficult to forge or alter.



The Home Office statement also said there was no need for British passport holders to do anything prior to their current passport renewal date.



In order to save taxpayers money, the newly designed passport will be introduced as the current travel documents expire.



More details about the new passport will be announced when a supplier is appointed in Spring 2018.



