 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Bomb Explodes Outside Athens Court, No Injuries Reported

ATHENS – A bomb exploded early Friday morning outside the Athens Appeal Court and damaged the facade of the building and shattered glass although no injuries were reported, the police said.

A Greek newspaper had received a warning call 40 minutes before the blast, where the caller had urged evacuation of the court building and its surroundings.

According to initial media reports, the bomb was hidden in a bag that was allegedly planted by two people who fled in a waiting car.

The building’s guard said that he tried to stop the two attackers but was fired upon by the car’s driver, forcing him to seek cover.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area immediately after the blast.

A police spokesperson said the anti-terrorism squad is investigating the explosion.

The police also came across a burnt van in the Exarchia district, hub of the Greek anarchist movement, which they suspect could be the vehicle used in the attack.

On April 20, a similar blast was carried out outside a branch of Eurobank in central Athens.

Greece has a long history of political violence and small-scale attacks like this are relatively common and have been claimed by the anarchists in the past.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved