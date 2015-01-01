

Bomb Explodes Outside Athens Court, No Injuries Reported



ATHENS – A bomb exploded early Friday morning outside the Athens Appeal Court and damaged the facade of the building and shattered glass although no injuries were reported, the police said.



A Greek newspaper had received a warning call 40 minutes before the blast, where the caller had urged evacuation of the court building and its surroundings.



According to initial media reports, the bomb was hidden in a bag that was allegedly planted by two people who fled in a waiting car.



The building’s guard said that he tried to stop the two attackers but was fired upon by the car’s driver, forcing him to seek cover.



A large police contingent was deployed in the area immediately after the blast.



A police spokesperson said the anti-terrorism squad is investigating the explosion.



The police also came across a burnt van in the Exarchia district, hub of the Greek anarchist movement, which they suspect could be the vehicle used in the attack.



On April 20, a similar blast was carried out outside a branch of Eurobank in central Athens.



Greece has a long history of political violence and small-scale attacks like this are relatively common and have been claimed by the anarchists in the past.



