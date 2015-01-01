 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Six Officers Killed in Suicide Car Bomb at Police Barracks in Afghanistan

KABUL – At least six policemen were killed and five others wounded on Friday in a suicide car bomb attack on a police station in Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, a police chief told EFE.

“A suicide bomber rammed into the police barracks with his Humvee vehicle loaded with explosives, causing deaths and injuries to the officers,” said Sultan Mohammad, police chief of Maiwand, the district where the incident occurred.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement, borders Pakistan and is one of the most dangerous provinces in the country.

Since the end of the NATO combat mission in January 2015, the Kabul government has been losing ground to the Taliban, which regularly launches major attacks and offensives.
 

