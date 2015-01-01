

Japan’s Transport Ministry Inspects Nissan HQ to Check Compliance



TOKYO – Japan’s ministry of transport on Friday inspected carmaker Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama in south Tokyo to ensure the company was implementing measures to address irregularities in its plants.



It is the first time that transport officials have visited the company headquarters although they have conducted inspection of its plants after Nissan admitted in September that unauthorized workers had conducted final safety inspections of cars before they were shipped out.



The visit was aimed at confirming if preventive measures were being implemented rigorously and did not include any other measures such as seizure of documents which are usual during such inspections, a Nissan spokesperson told EFE.



It comes a day after the carmaker had announced that it will replace Executive Vice President Fumiaki Matsumoto – who oversaw manufacturing and supply chain management – with Hideyuki Sakamoto, currently Executive VP of engineering operations.



Matsumoto will continue to be part of the board and hold other positions, including that of the President of Jatco, a subsidiary and accessories supplier.



Media reports have suggested his transfer might have been the result of the inspection scandal.



Nissan’s top officials, including CEO Hiroto Saikawa, had pledged in November to return a part of their salaries until March 2018 to assume responsibility for the irregularities that forced Nissan to recall more than a million vehicles from all over the world.



In October, it had temporarily halted production and sales in Japan after it was discovered that the irregularities had continued even after the scandal became public.



