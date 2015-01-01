HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: Venezuela’s Difficult Constitutional Agreement

A government that has been acting outside the National Constitution for several years now has started to feel the economic suffocation as a result of the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Canada and the European Union. For this reason it has accepted an international dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, which may lead to a national agreement



By TalCual



A government that has been acting outside the National Constitution for several years now, because this has become a major obstacle for it to implement one or various public policies, has started to feel the economic suffocation as a result of the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Canada and the European Union. It is for this reason that one can explain its acceptance of an international dialogue with the opposition, which may lead to a national agreement.



That’s why it is difficult to imagine that a constitutional agreement may be just around the corner, without the Government giving up its policies of violation of the constitutional rights of citizens that are keeping it in power and allowing it to win elections through fraud. An agreement would require that the national government decides to operate in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, something that under current circumstances acquires not only a national but also an international connotation, because it involves all citizens, without distinction of ideologies or political militancy, interested in seeking a democratic government that will enforce the National Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



A National Agreement in which the voices of workers, businesspeople, young people, professional associations, politicians, academics, the churches and the Armed Forces are heard, as the opposition has tried by inviting representative figures from various sectors of society to the talks held in the Dominican Republic.



In the political arena, all the institutions that characterize a fully functioning democracy should be brought back. Also the release of political prisoners, the return of exiles, opening a humanitarian aid channel, a well-functioning Rule of Law with autonomous public powers, judges prosecuting and convicting those found guilty of crimes for reasons of true justice and not for political vendetta. In sum, ensure compliance with the National Constitution, the Interamerican Democratic Charter and all international agreements related to the matter approved and endorsed by Venezuela.



And in the economic sphere can be summarized that is required in the short term to stabilize the economy, recover the household income and build confidence for domestic and foreign investment; return all businesses and farms expropriated and not paid to their rightful owners; an increase in oil production at PDVSA and the appointment of a capable and honest board of directors there; outline policies that keep inflation at bay, boost domestic production and exports; remove all controls stifling the national economy and put an end to the mafias that have become rich illegally and with impunity.



National reconciliation is of interest to the democratic life of young, adult and old people, but time is running out. If the Government is not able to help Venezuelans reconcile with each other, the country may enter an unpredictable crisis.



To prevent acts of violence or reduce them to the minimum, it is imperative that the basic institutions of the nation rule without political discrimination.



And, ultimately, if the Government wants the financial sanctions lifted, it is obvious that it will have to comply with Venezuela’s National Constitution.



