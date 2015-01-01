 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Senate Approves Federal Funding, Thus Averting Partial Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON – Both chambers of the US Congress approved on Thursday a short-term funding resolution to avert a partial shutdown of the federal government, which would have run out of operating funds on Friday at midnight.

The Senate early Thursday evening passed the budget resolution in a 66-32 vote, whereas the House of Representatives had approved the measure earlier in the day in a 232-188 vote.

The votes unblock funds that will finance federal government operations through Jan. 19, 2018.

The Democratic opposition in the Senate had said that it would not oppose approving the resolution, whereby lawmakers are postponing the budget debate until January.

After the approval earlier this week in Congress of the tax reform plan – including significant tax cuts for corporations and some Americans – pushed by President Donald Trump, a move that handed him his greatest legislative success to date, a government shutdown would have been a heavy reversal.

The resolution allows funding federal government operations until Jan. 19 and includes emergency funds for reconstruction efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas after the passage of devastating hurricanes.

The Democrats are insisting that their support for the government funding is contingent on providing a solution for the roughly 800,000 young undocumented foreigners known as Dreamers and brought to the US as children, a group that Trump left unprotected by eliminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows them to live and work legally here.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved