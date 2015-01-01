 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alaves Tops Malaga 1-0 in Relegation Duel

VITORIA, Spain – Munir El Haddadi’s goal gave hosts Alaves a 1-0 victory on Thursday over Malaga in a battle between two clubs trying to climb out of the La Liga drop zone.

The win leaves Alaves with 15 points from 17 matches, enough to move up to the 17th spot by virtue of a better goal difference than Deportivo, which has a game in hand.

Malaga, with 11 points, is 19th.

Thursday’s contest in front of nearly 19,000 spectators at Vitoria’s Mendizorroza stadium was more lopsided than the score would indicate.

Alaves spent most of the night on the attack and Munir got numerous chances before scoring at the hour mark, including a pair inside the first 15 minutes.

Munir hit the cross-bar in the 50th minute before finally converting with a header 10 minutes later.

Eibar clobbered visiting Girona 4-1 in Thursday’s other match.

With the result, Eibar vaults into 7th place with 24 points from 17 matches, while newly promoted Girona sits 10th.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved