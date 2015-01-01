 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Lebanese PM Releases 1st Census of Palestinian Refugees

BEIRUT – Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced on Thursday the first census of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Hariri said 174,422 Palestinian refugees live in his country, less than the 500,000 previously estimated.

The Lebanese Palestinian Dialogue Committee, the Lebanese Central Administration of Statistics and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics conducted the census in refugee camps over a six-month period.

The head of the Lebanese central administration, Marel Tuturian, said Palestinian refugees currently lived in 12 camps and 165 adjoining communities.

Palestinian refugees have become a minority in some of the camps, such as Shatila, with 57.7 percent of the current inhabitants being Syrian refugees, Tuturian said.

Hariri vowed that he would fight attempts to dismantle the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.
 

