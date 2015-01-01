 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

London, Warsaw Vow to Counter Russian Disinformation, UK PM Says

WARSAW – Poland and the United Kingdom signed on Thursday a defense cooperation deal that would allow them to counter Russian disinformation in Eastern Europe as well as attempts to use data as a weapon, according to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May made her comments to the press alongside her Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, following a bilateral summit in Poland’s capital Warsaw.

“We have agreed today to bolster our cooperation to counter Russian disinformation in the region,” she said, adding that they were “deeply concerned by Russia’s attempts to weaponize information.”

The agreement signed between the two countries’ ministers of defense, which addresses issues such as British troops present in Poland as part of NATO operations, was a landmark deal, according to May, who pointed out that the UK only has a similar arrangement with one other European country – France.

The deal involves strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as training and military exercises.

The meeting between the two heads of government also touched on economic matters and consequences of the UK’s decision to withdraw from the European Union.

May said among her main priorities was ensuring that EU citizens living in the UK – among them about one million Poles – could continue to reside in the country as they had been doing so before Brexit.

Polish citizens in the UK were a “strong part of society,” she said, adding that EU citizens in the UK would easily be able to apply for “settled status.”
 

