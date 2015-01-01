

Ajax Fires Coach Marcel Keizer



BRUSSELS – Ajax announced on Thursday the firing of its coach Marcel Keizer and Keizer’s coaching staff.



The decision came on a day after Ajax was eliminated from the KNVB Cup by Twente after a penalty shootout in the final 16 team tournament round.



“Ajax has removed Marcel Keizer, Hennie Spijkerman and Dennis Bergkamp from active duty,” the club tweeted.



The club did not reveal who will succeed Keizer, 48, who took the helm on June 17.



Ajax holds the second position in the Dutch Eredivisie table, five points behind PSV.



The 33-time Eredivisie champion Ajax has not won the league title since the 2013/2014 season.



