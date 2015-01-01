

Russia Offers FIFA Joint Investigation into Doping in Soccer



MOSCOW – The Russian Investigative Committee offered on Thursday to cooperate with FIFA in a joint inquiry on the alleged use of steroids and other performance-enhancing substances among members of the Russian national soccer team.



The committee proposed objective analysis of data that the World Anti-Doping Agency provided to FIFA, related to the results of anti-doping tests of athletes – including soccer players – carried out by the Russian anti-doping laboratory.



“Yet again, the Russian Investigative Committee declares its readiness to cooperate with international organizations, to exchange information and analyze cases of violation of anti-doping rules by Russian athletes,” the committee said in a statement.



The committee highlighted that it had sent a similar invitation to WADA which, according to the RIC, took no real action.



The RIC opened a criminal investigation against the former head of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, who is accused of power abuse.



On Dec. 1, the president of the Russian soccer federation, Vitaly Mutko, denied at a press conference that Russian soccer players had used banned substances.



In August 2016, FIFA opened an inquiry into doping in Russian soccer, with 11 players allegedly involved, according to the 97-page independent report released by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.



