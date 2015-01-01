 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Russia Offers FIFA Joint Investigation into Doping in Soccer

MOSCOW – The Russian Investigative Committee offered on Thursday to cooperate with FIFA in a joint inquiry on the alleged use of steroids and other performance-enhancing substances among members of the Russian national soccer team.

The committee proposed objective analysis of data that the World Anti-Doping Agency provided to FIFA, related to the results of anti-doping tests of athletes – including soccer players – carried out by the Russian anti-doping laboratory.

“Yet again, the Russian Investigative Committee declares its readiness to cooperate with international organizations, to exchange information and analyze cases of violation of anti-doping rules by Russian athletes,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee highlighted that it had sent a similar invitation to WADA which, according to the RIC, took no real action.

The RIC opened a criminal investigation against the former head of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, who is accused of power abuse.

On Dec. 1, the president of the Russian soccer federation, Vitaly Mutko, denied at a press conference that Russian soccer players had used banned substances.

In August 2016, FIFA opened an inquiry into doping in Russian soccer, with 11 players allegedly involved, according to the 97-page independent report released by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved