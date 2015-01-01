

Netanyahu Calls UN House of Lies Ahead of Jerusalem Vote



JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday the United Nations a house of lies, ahead of a General Assembly vote on the United States’ decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Netanyahu dismissed the vote scheduled to take place at the General Assembly, after a resolution condemning the US decision was blocked in the Security Council by a veto from Washington against 14 votes in favor.



“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, whether or not the UN recognizes it. It took 70 years until the United States officially recognized it, and it will take years until the UN recognizes it as well,” said Netanyahu.



The Assembly is expected to approve the resolution urging Washington to reverse the decision of US President Donald Trump that breaks decades of international consensus, according to which the final status of the city must be agreed upon in a peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.



However, the Israeli PM was optimistic that soon more countries would follow Washington’s example, whatever the UN position is.



“Jerusalem is our capital, we will continue to build there, and embassies of countries, headed by the United States, will move to Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.



The head of the Israeli government thanked President Trump for his decision as well as the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, for “standing up for Israel and for standing up for the truth.”



