 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Pakistan to Release 291 Indian Fishermen as Goodwill Gesture

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan announced on Thursday the release of 291 fishermen from India as a gesture of goodwill amid tense relations between the two neighbors which have led to several ceasefire violations along their border.

The release and repatriation of the fishermen to India will be carried out in two phases, on Dec. 29 and Jan. 8, through the only active border crossing between the two countries at Wagah, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohamed Faisal said at a press conference.

Faisal said that it was a humanitarian gesture and a sign of goodwill, and should not be politicized.

In October, the Pakistani authorities released 68 Indian fishermen.

Arrests of Pakistani or Indian fishermen trespassing in each other’s territorial waters are common; some end up spending several years in prison.

In July, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their citizens imprisoned in their respective countries.

There are 546 Pakistanis languishing in Indian jails, 494 of whom are fishermen. New Delhi has yet to release any data on its own prisoners in Pakistan.

The announcement of the planned release of the Indian fishermen follows an increase in alleged ceasefire violations along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan has accused India of 1,300 ceasefire violations so far this year, compared to 382 in 2016.

In October, India accused Pakistan of 503 ceasefire violations in 2017.

India and Pakistan have been engaged in a dispute over the Kashmir region, following the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, and have fought three wars and clashed several times since.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved