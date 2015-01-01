

North Korea Rejects US Accusations over WannaCry Cyberattack



SEOUL – The North Korean foreign ministry denied on Thursday through a statement accusations by the United States that Pyongyang was behind the WannaCry cyberattack in May that affected more than 200,000 computers across 150 countries.



The statement accused the US of forcibly linking North Korea to the attack – that led to a huge outcry world wide – to incite the international community against the North Korean regime, state-owned KCNA agency reported.



“The U.S., a source of all social evils and a state of global cyber-crimes, is unreasonably accusing the DPRK without any forensic evidence,” the statement said.



It also distanced North Korea from the attack and called it a “grave political provocation.”



Earlier this week, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert had blamed North Korea for the WannaCry cyberattack, claiming the accusations were based on inputs by US and foreign intelligence agencies.



