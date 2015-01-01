 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
Germany to End 2017 Leading FIFA Rankings

ZURICH, Switzerland – Germany, the current world champion, topped FIFA’s rankings of men’s national soccer teams issued on Thursday, securing that position until the end of 2017.

Germany has not lost a game in 2017, winning all its FIFA World Cup qualifiers, four out of five FIFA Confederations Cup games, including the semifinals and the final, and a friendly match.

The German squad has drawn in only four matches against Chile – in the Confederation Cup –, and Denmark, France and England in friendlies.

Denmark, meanwhile, was the team which was most improved in 2017, not only by having qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but also rising from 643 points in December 2016 to 1,099 points and the 12th world position at the end of 2017 classification.

The current FIFA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:

  1. Germany 1,602 points


  2. Brazil 1,483


  3. Portugal 1,358


  4. Argentina 1,348


  5. Belgium 1,325


  6. Spain 1,231


  7. Poland 1,209


  8. Switzerland 1,190


  9. France 1,183


  10. Chile 1,162
 

