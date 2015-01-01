 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Almost 80% of Yemenis Need Urgent Humanitarian Aid, FAO Says

CAIRO – Almost 80 percent of the Yemeni people need urgent humanitarian aid, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations revealed in a report issued on Thursday.

The report presented in Cairo stressed that troubled Yemen was suffering the worst famine in the Middle East and North Africa.

FAO added that almost a quarter of the Yemeni people were suffering severe food insecurity, while 36 percent of the country’s population faced moderated food insecurity.

The severe malnutrition index between children under five years of age reached 11 percent, but surpassed 15 percent in at least four Yemeni provinces. FAO regarded this situation as critical.

Sanitary services have degraded which has prompted a cholera epidemic, which has resulted in at least 2,028 deaths with nearly 580,000 suspected cholera cases.

The water supply also has degraded due to the war, prompting violence.

FAO said that 4,000 violent deaths took place in disputes over water or lands annually, citing the Yemeni interior ministry.

The conflict in Yemen erupted in late 2014, when the Houthi rebels gained control of the capital Sana’a and much of Yemen’s northern provinces.

The Yemeni conflict gained an international dimension when a Saudi-led coalition started to target Houthi rebels in March 2015.

In another regional issue, FAO stated that war-torn Syria needed between $11-17 billion to recover garden patches and its agricultural infrastructures.

The report added that food production reached some of the lowest levels in Syria, prompting problems in supplying near half of the population in Syria with food.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved