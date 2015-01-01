

Almost 80% of Yemenis Need Urgent Humanitarian Aid, FAO Says



CAIRO – Almost 80 percent of the Yemeni people need urgent humanitarian aid, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations revealed in a report issued on Thursday.



The report presented in Cairo stressed that troubled Yemen was suffering the worst famine in the Middle East and North Africa.



FAO added that almost a quarter of the Yemeni people were suffering severe food insecurity, while 36 percent of the country’s population faced moderated food insecurity.



The severe malnutrition index between children under five years of age reached 11 percent, but surpassed 15 percent in at least four Yemeni provinces. FAO regarded this situation as critical.



Sanitary services have degraded which has prompted a cholera epidemic, which has resulted in at least 2,028 deaths with nearly 580,000 suspected cholera cases.



The water supply also has degraded due to the war, prompting violence.



FAO said that 4,000 violent deaths took place in disputes over water or lands annually, citing the Yemeni interior ministry.



The conflict in Yemen erupted in late 2014, when the Houthi rebels gained control of the capital Sana’a and much of Yemen’s northern provinces.



The Yemeni conflict gained an international dimension when a Saudi-led coalition started to target Houthi rebels in March 2015.



In another regional issue, FAO stated that war-torn Syria needed between $11-17 billion to recover garden patches and its agricultural infrastructures.



The report added that food production reached some of the lowest levels in Syria, prompting problems in supplying near half of the population in Syria with food.



