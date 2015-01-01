

K-Pop Stars Attend SHINee Lead Singer Jonghyun’s Funeral



SEOUL – The funeral of Jonghyun, lead singer of one of the biggest K-pop groups SHINee, who committed suicide in Seoul, was held early Thursday morning in Seoul and was attended by some of the biggest stars of K-pop.



A member of Jonghyun’s band led the funeral procession while others helped in carrying the coffin along with members of the boy band Super Junior, news agency Yonhap reported.



The funeral was also attended by the pop star’s sister who carried a photo of him, and members of the band Girls Generation and hundreds of grieving fans, who had gathered outside the center.



On Monday, the police had found an unconscious Jonghyun – whose real name was Kim Jong-hyun – in an apartment in the Gangnam district of Seoul, after his sister had alerted them to a possible suicide bid by the 27-year-old, who was suffering from severe depression.



He was taken to the Konkuk University Hospital, where he was declared dead as a result of inhaling the smoke of coal briquettes, which he had burned on a frying pan, a common suicide method in South Korea.



The singer wrote about his depression in a note to his close friend and fellow singer Jang Hee-yeon, saying that he was “broken from inside” and the depression was slowly devouring him.



Jonghyun, who made his debut in May 2008 as lead singer of SHINee, was also a successful solo singer-songwriter and actor.



News of his suicide came as a shock as the singer had performed in a solo show as recently as in early December and recorded a performance for a TV program to be aired on Christmas eve.



He was also due to travel to Japan for a concert tour in February.



