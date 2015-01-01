

Olynyk Helps the Heat Defeat the Celtics 89-90



BOSTON – Forward Kelly Olynyk scored a career high of 32 points, including six 3-pointers, to help Miami Heat defeat the Boston Celtics 89-90 Wednesday night.



The Heat (16-15), who have won six out of their last 10 games, are in second position in the Southeast Division, just one game behind leaders Washington Wizards.



Josh Richardson and Dion Waiters scored 19 and 10 points, respectively, for the Heat.



The Celtics (26-8) continue to lead the Atlantic Division even after their fourth defeat in the last 10 games.



Kyrie Irving contributed with 33 points for the Celtics, while shooting guard Jaylen Brown and reserve Marcus Smart scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.



Dominican Al Horford scored six points in 26 minutes of play, with two field goals made out of 10 attempted, and two free throws out of 5 attempted, along with eight rebounds and two assists.



