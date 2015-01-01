

Valentine Helps Bulls Beat Magic 112-94, Continue Winning Streak



CHICAGO – Denzel Valentine scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, helping the Chicago Bulls to register their seventh consecutive win with a 112-94 victory over the Orlando Magic, who lost their sixth straight game.



Nikola Mirotic also managed a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kris Dunn scored 15 points for Chicago, who scored on 50 percent (44 out of 88) of their attempts from the field.



The Bulls improved their record to 10-20 with the win, although they continue to be prop up the Central Division.



The Magic (11-21), meanwhile, continued their losing streak, this being their sixth loss on the trot.



Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, while Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin contributed 14 points each.



