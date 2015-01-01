 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korean Soldier Defects to South Crossing Western Border

SEOUL – A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea on Thursday, crossing on the western side of the border dividing the two countries, without any exchange of fire between troops from both sides, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The low-ranking North Korean soldier appeared in front of a South Korean border guard post around 8:04 am South Korea time (2304 GMT Wednesday) in the fog, a spokesman of the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed to EFE.

The soldier crossed to the South at a point of the “western slope” of the DMZ, the militarized border that divides the two countries which have technically been at war since the 1950s.

This is the fourth North Korean soldier to defect to the South this year and the first one following the dramatic desertion of a soldier who was shot five times by the North Korean army in mid-November during his flight through the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only border area where soldiers of the two Koreas are stationed face to face.

However, in this case, the South Korean troops have detected “no unusual movements” of the North Korean Army, according to the Ministry of Defense’s spokesman.

On the other hand, in a statement issued separately on Thursday, the South Korean Ministry of Unification announced that two other North Koreans, in this case civilians, defected to the South on Wednesday by boat.

After the vessel was detected by a Navy patrol in the Sea of Japan (called “East Sea” in the both Koreas), its two crew members expressed their desire to defect.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved